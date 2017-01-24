End of an era as Ecclestone is ‘deposed’

Ecclestone certainly gave no hint he was set to be forced out as chief executive last week when he spoke of how the FIA had “no choice” but to approve the takeover. “They had no way they could not approve, unless the people that were going to come in were bandits,” he said. “The only reason we had the meeting is because we wanted changes to the FOM [Formula One Management] contract — little changes — and they were all approved. No dramas. I think that [the deal] should happen within the next three or four weeks.”