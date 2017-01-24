Ecclestone out as Liberty complete F1 takeover

“There is an enormous opportunity to grow the sport, and we have every confidence that Chase, with his abilities and experience, is the right person to achieve this,” Maffei added, paying tribute to the “tremendous success” of Ecclestone in helping to grow Formula One.

‘Huge potential’ Carey, a vice-chairman of the 21st Century Fox media conglomerate, said he was looking forward to running a sport which had “huge potential with multiple untapped opportunities.” “I have enjoyed hearing from the fans, teams, FIA, promoters and sponsors on their ideas and hopes for the sport,” Carey said. “We will work with all of these partners to enhance the racing experience and add new dimensions to the sport and we look forward to sharing these plans overtime.” Carey also praised Ecclestone’s role in developing Formula One, adding that he would seek to utilise the octogenarian impresario’s advice in future. “The sport is what it is today because of him,” Carey said of Ecclestone. “I am grateful for his continued insight and guidance as we build F1 for long-term success.” McLaren executive director Zak Brown was among the first to lead the tributes to Ecclestone. “Today we should all pay tribute to a remarkable entrepreneur,” Brown said on McLaren’s Twitter feed. “He will be a very hard act to follow.” In separate comments on the pitpass.com website, Brown said Ecclestone had turned Formula One into a “sporting powerhouse.” “Indeed, I can’t think of a single other person who has had anything like as much influence on building a global sport as he has,” he said. The takeover gives Liberty, which is backed by US media titan John Malone, control of a global and highly profitable sport that rakes in billions from advertisers and broadcasting rights. Formula One-branded merchandise also brings in millions, but some F1 teams are plagued by financial problems and the sport has limited activity in the social and digital media platforms crucial to courting the next generation of fans. Carey has a proven record in expansive sport-media growth, and expertise in the value and exploitation of sports rights, notably in the US market. The 20-race 2017 Formula One season gets underway in Australia on March 26 and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26. More from Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Brawn wants ‘competition’ back in the sport

F1 needs new direction after dictatorship: Carey

Ecclestone out as Liberty complete F1 takeover

Formula One: Bottas joins Hamilton at Mercedes









