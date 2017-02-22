World class field look to hit capital heights

ARU also revealed that he was looking forward to the prospect of racing against Nibali. “I’m very pleased to meet Vincenzo here. We hadn’t seen each other for a few months. This is the first time we’ve been rivals, but I’m not only focused on him. The level of contenders here is so high that we need to mark a number of riders. I’ve already raced here and I liked it. I want to try my best to have a good race: I will give 100 per cent,” said ARU, who was runner-up in the general classification in the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour in 2015.