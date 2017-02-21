Vachier-Lagrave leads Sharjah Grand Prix

With 1 point each are Rapport, Li Chao and Evgeny Tomashevsky of Russia followed in the bottom by Salem A. R Saleh of the UAE with a half point. Tomashevsky and Salem drew in 21 moves of a Colle System.

The Grand Prix has 24 players, each of whom will play in three of the four tournaments. The two players with the most points at the end qualify for the Candidates tournament next year to select a challenger for the World Championship. The next leg will be in Moscow on May 11 to 22, then in Geneva from July 5 to 16, and finally in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, from November 15 to 26. Each Grand Prix has 18 players and a prize fund of 130,000 euros (Dh506,787).