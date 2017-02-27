UAE taekwondo team reap rich in Fujairah Open

The three-day tournament was organised by Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC) and in three age-groups: 12-14 year-olds, 15-17 year-olds and more than 17-years-olds. “It is the biggest ever Taekwondo event ever held in the country since the tournament started five years ago,” said Ahmad Hamdan Al Zayoudi, President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation. He said that Taekwondo is growing fast in the UAE with a large number of talented players preparing to compete at the world level competitions.