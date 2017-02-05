UAE Karate Federation have Guinness record goal

The current record is 3,973 participants, organised by the Society of Advancement of Karate, Okinawa, Japan last year. The official attempt to try and break this record will be held on February 16 in connection with the UAE National Sports Day celebration at the Dubai Police Officers Club football stadium in Jadaf. Around 15,000 people are expected to witness it. Kata performers will assemble at 3.30pm at the ground and the official attempt will take place at 4.45pm. Entry for members of the public will be free.