Over 1,500 Emirati youth for UAE Jiu-Jitsu Challenge

“The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is very proud to host the third consecutive edition of the Challenge Championship this year. This event is especially significant as parents have the opportunity to themselves present their children with medals in this unique initiative, truly bringing to life our aim to grow Jiu-Jitsu as a sport for the entire family,” said Abdul Munem Al Hashemi, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union and chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.