Mori’s prediction comes true for UAE Team Emirates

Costa, who won two stages at the Tour of Oman showed he had the legs by leading from the front in the last kilometres of the gruelling climb to conquer Jebel Hafeet. He enjoyed a lead of 16 seconds with 2kms from finish with only Team Katusha Alpecin’s Ilnur Zakarin for company. Zakarin, in the last kilometre, went ahead but Costa stayed by his tail and once he stepped up the pace, the Russian gave up on his chase. Having gained vital time, Mori and his team only need to ensure a clean finish in the lead pack in the last sprint stage at the Yas Marina Circuit to clinch the Abu Dhabi Tour on Sunday.