Mamedyarov beats Adams to share Grand Prix lead

The Grand Prix has 24 players, each of whom will play in three of the four tournaments. The two players with the most points at the end qualify for the Candidates tournament next year to select a challenger for the World Championship. The next leg will be in Moscow, May 11-22, then in Geneva from July 5-16 and finally in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, November 15-26. Each Grand Prix has 18 players and a prize fund of €130,000.