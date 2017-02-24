Kittel floors it down in Abu Dhabi

“Today, you know honestly between Caleb, Marcel and myself, clearly Caleb was the strongest. I really couldn’t match him and I knew when we turned right to go through, I was too far forward and it was going to be a hard sprint. Had it not been for Caleb’s blockhead, Marcel wouldn’t have gone in front. It will be hard on Caleb,” said Cavendish, who said that the wind was hard but his team placed him well.

Ewan felt it was totally embarrassing to lose the race in the end with such an error. “It is embarrassing more than anything as I will have to do some explanation to my teammates — they gave me a perfect lead out and we took it to the end and obviously it is my stuff that cost us the race,” said the dejected rider. Abu Dhabi Tour 2017: stage two — result 1) Marcel Kittel (GER) — QuickStep Floors — 3.28.11 hrs 2) Caleb Ewan (AUS) — Orica-Scott — ST 3) Mark Cavendish (GBR) — Dimension Data 4) Matteo Pelucchi (ITA) — Bora-hansgrohe 5) Phil Bauhaus (GER) — Team Sunweb 6) Elia Viviani (ITA) — Team Sky 7) Andrea Guardini (ITA) — UAE Team Emirates 8) Eduard Michael Grosu (ROM) — Nippo-Vini Fantini 9) Andre Greipel (GER) — Lotto-Soudal 10) Alexander Porsev (RUS) — Gazprom-RusVelo General classification 1) Mark Cavendish (GBR) — Dimension Data — 8.05.03 hrs 2) Marcel Kittel (GER) — QuickStep Floors +4″ 3) Andre Greipel (GER) — Lotto-Soudal +8″ 4) Marco Canola (ITA) — Nippo-Vini Fantini — ST 5) Caleb Ewan (AUS) — Orica-Scott 6) Manuele Mori (ITA) — UAE Team Emirates 7) Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA) — Bahrain-Merida +10″ 8) Fabio Calabria (AUS) — Novo Nordisk +11″ 9) Mirco Maestri (ITA) — Bardiani-CSF +12″ 10) Kazushige Kuboki (JAP) — Nippo-Vini Fantini — ST Stage 3 — Al Maryah Island Stage: Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet The third stage comprises both urban surroundings and mountains. The first part, inside Al Ain city, is all on wide roads with roundabouts and speed humps and is followed by a second part in the desert along wide and predominantly straight roads. At 15km to go, the route starts to rise slightly towards the final ascent, culminating in an uphill finish at an altitude of 1,025m, following an 11km climb with slopes with an 11 per cent gradient. The final climb is on wide-ranging bends on a three-lane roadway. The gradient is mostly around 8-9 per cent with a peak of 11 per cent at 3km to go. There are short descents in the last kilometres before the final ramp with a straight finish on asphalt. More from More Sport Vachier, Mamedyarov share lead at Sharjah GP

