Cavendish too good for the World’s best

The second stage runs mostly in the city of Abu Dhabi. After the start the race goes through Reem Island, then along the Abu Dhabi Corniche for the first time before turning south on wide, straight boulevards. Here the route passes close to the Shaikh Zayed Mosque and reaches Shakhbout City — site of the first Intermediate Sprint, with several roundabouts on the course — before riding through Al Shahama and Al Bahya — for the second Intermediate Sprint — then returning to Yas Island. The final part of the stage is raced on the Shaikh Bin Zayed Highway towards the Abu Dhabi Corniche and the finish line. The entire route is on wide boulevards with “cat’s eyes” road reflectors constantly dividing the lanes. The final 5km are on increasingly large roads with large semi-curves leading to the straight finish on asphalt.