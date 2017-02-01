Brumotti looks to highlight Expo on wheels

Handed with a two-year contract, Brumotti has been training full-time with the team, and the Italian hopes to participate in a cycling race for his new employers. “I am the link between Italy, Kazakhstan and Dubai,” Brumotti told Gulf News.

“Though I am required to further popularise the Astana team globally, one of my goals is also to ensure the awareness on the World Expo. I am an Italian, riding for a team from Kazakhstan and I also spend a lot of time in the UAE. I am in a unique position to promote an event like the World Expo on behalf of all three countries,” the 36-year-old cyclist added.