All-Danish men’s singles final in the 40th ISC APEX UAE Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series

In the first game, Munawer was trailing 6-15 but made a superb come back with his deceptive strokes to level the score at 16-16. Then Fladberg got the control back and eventually won the first game at 21-17. Second game was also no different as Munawer fought back after giving a six-point lead. The experienced Danish again won over Munawer with his strong play to move into the finals.