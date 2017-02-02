Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge returns

As well as the time trial competition, this year there will also be a new challenge taking place on Tuesday, February 21. The Knockout, or KO race as it’s called, will see cyclists complete a lap of the track in a set time, which will then be reduced after each lap. Riders must complete the lap inside the fixed time otherwise they will be eliminated. Then in the last lap, the surviving peloton will have to race to the finish as prizes will be awarded to those finishing in first, second or third placed (male/female).