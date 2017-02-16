24 young chess wizards emerge champions in Dubai Educational Zone Chess Championship

The top two finishers in the rest of the girls’ division were Ziana Singh (gold) of Gems Wellington International School and Anahi Varma (silver) of Gems Modern Academy in grade one; Hajr Saeed (gold) of Gharnata School and Sheikha Sami (silver) of Al Saada School in grade two; Habiba Ahmed (gold) of Mawakeb School and Dheepika Nair (silver) of The Millennium School in grade three; Sarah Ahmed (gold) of Second December School and Nada Nasr (silver) of Etihad Private School in grade four; Anood Ahmed (gold) of Namudajiya School and Ahlam Rashed (silver) of Gharnata School in grade five; Shamma Habib (gold) of Nadd Al Hammar and Shriya Karla Pudi (gold) of Gems Modern Academy in grade six; and Priyanka Nair (gold) of The Millennium School and Tala Al Nasser (silver) of Al Mawakeb School Gharhoud in grade seven.

Ibrahim Al Bannai, chairman of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, and Ahmad Khalifa Al Thani, vice-chairman, handed out the medals to the winners during the awarding ceremony. Al Husseini led the organising team of the event, assisted by club trainers Elena Nekrasova, Eva Videnova, Andjelija Stojanovic, Davorin Kuljasevic and administrative staffs Moheb Siraj and Ibtisam Muhyiddin. Final standings Boys Grade 1 Gold: Aarav Namriar – Gems Modern Academy Silver: P. L. Sai Krishna – Delhi Private School Boys Grade 2 Gold: Alex George – Repton School Silver: Madhav Menor – The Indian high School Boys Grade 3 Gold: Aarchit Vimal – The Indian International School Silver: Sushant Vuppu – Delhi Private School Boys Grade 4 Gold: Abdullah Mahmoud – Etihad Private School Silver: Shiram Vuppu – Delhi Private School Boys Grade 5 Gold: Vishal Choudary – Gems Our Own Indian School Silver: Rishad Johary – Our Own High School Warqa Boys Grade 6 Gold: Gurmehir Singh – Gems Modern Academy Silver: Madhav Binu – Gems Our Own Indian School Boys Grade 7 Gold: Khalifa Essa – Omar Bin Khattab School Silver: Karthik Praveen – Indian High School Boys Grade 8 Gold: Atharv Naik – Cambridge International School Silver: Pranav Chandrashekhar – Our Own high School Warqa Boy Grade 9 Gold: Fawwazz Khan – Gems Modern Academy Silver: Salem Ahmad – Omar Bin Khattab School Boys Grade 10 Gold: Jasmeher Kathurja – Gems Modern Academy Silver: Sanath Santosh – Gems Our Own Indian School Boys Grade 11 Gold: Sultan Fareed – Wuhaidha School Silver: Mathew George – Delhi Private School Boys Grade 12 Gold: Ali Abdel Aziz – Dubai Secondary School Silver: Mohammed Marwan – Etihad private School Girls Grade 1 Gold: Ziana Singh – Gems Wellington International School Silver: Anahi Varma – Gems Modern Academy Girls Grade 2 Gold: Hajr Saeed – Gharnata School Silver: Sheikha Sami – Al Saada School Girls Grade 3 Gold: Habiba Ahmed – Mawakeb School Silver: Dheepika Nair – The Millennium School Girls Grade 4 Gold: Sarah Ahmed – Second December Silver: Nada Nasr – Etihad Private School Girls Grade 5 Gold: Anood Ahmed – Namudajiya School Silver: Ahlam Rashed – Gharnata School Girls Grade 6 Gold: Shamma Habib – Nadd al Hamer Silver: Shriya Karla Pudi – Gems Modern Academy Girls Grade 7 Gold: Priyanka Nair – The Millennium School Silver: Tala Al Nasser – Al Mawakeb School Gharhoud Girls Grade 8 Gold: Ghalia Mohammed – Al Etihad Private School Silver: Shahad Essa – Al Khansa School Girls Grade 9 Gold: Nooral Zahra Nasr – Al Etihad Private Silver: Shaikha Anwar – Nadd Al Hamar School Girls Grade 10 Gold: Kaltham Anwar – Suqqeina Bint Husseyn Silver: Rand Mahmoud – Dubai National School Girls Grade 11 Gold: Iman Abdel Jalil – Suqqeina Bint Husseyn Silver: Amna Hmaid – Dubai National School Girls Grade 12 Gold: Roudha Fareg – Suqqeina Bint Husseyn School Silver: Jawaher Khalil – Asma Bint Nouman School More from More Sport Saleh first UAE player to take part in World GP

Red Bull Air Race promises new highs

UAE Karate Federation have Guinness record goal

Trio of milestones for Red Bull Air Race









