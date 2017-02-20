Rangers slip past Capitals for 2-1 win

“In this league with the fine line that separates every team, you have to find different ways, and that’s what we did,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We went in there in the third more on our toes. We had to check real well and we had to get some saves, and we did. That’s a real strong hockey team. They’re not in first place in the league for nothing.”

With Washington on the power play late in the second period, Lundqvist stopped Ovechkin's backhand. However, the Capitals' star tied the game 1-1 as he took a cross-ice pass from Lars Eller and beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot that was deflected by defenceman Nick Holden at 17:24 for Ovechkin's 27th goal of the season. Both teams were coming off losses that ended six-game winning streaks. Washington lost in a shoot-out in Detroit on Saturday and the Rangers lost to the Islanders on Thursday. Despite the matinee start, the Rangers got off to a fast start. New York outshot Washington 19-10 and forced Grubauer to make several outstanding saves. The backup goalie stopped Kevin Hayes twice in close, made a save on Kreider's breakaway attempt and he stopped Oscar Lindberg in the final minute. "We were atrocious in the first," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "We played poorly and Gruby was outstanding. It could have been 5-0. "In the second and third we had the better chances and the majority of the play. I felt we managed the game much better. They had 11 shots in the last two periods, but they found a way to win." The Rangers opened the scoring on Ryan McDonagh's third goal of the season. McDonagh skated into the zone and put a shot on net. Then the Rangers captain skated toward the net and wristed the rebound past Grubauer at 7:49 of the first period. "We were just moving too slow," Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen said of his team's first period. "Moving the puck too slow, and not moving our legs quick enough, and it showed." Zibanejad nearly made it 2-0 on a power-play goal late in the period. The goal was disallowed after a review for offside.

