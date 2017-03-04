Panarin’s match-winner sinks Islanders

Mark Streit made an instant impact in his debut with Pittsburgh, beating Peter Budaj early in the third period to lift the Penguins over Tampa Bay for 5-2 win.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice off assists from Phil Kessel and added an assist of his own in his 700th career game as Pittsburgh snapped a two-game losing streak. Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist and Tom Kuhnhackl put in an empty-nester for the Penguins as they swept the season series from the Lightning.