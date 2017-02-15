Ducks’ Vermette ejected for slashing linesman

Minneapolis: Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette could be facing a lengthy suspension from the NHL after being slapped with a game misconduct penalty for slashing a league official.
The 34-year-old Canadian was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild for “abuse of officials”.
With 12:27 to play in the third period, Vermette was given a game misconduct for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso.
Replays showed that after a faceoff, Vermette swung his stick at Alphonso, making contact with his lower leg and prompting the ejection with 12:27 left in the third period. Alphonso was not injured on the play.
The Ducks won the contest 1-0.
Vermette, who is in his first season with the Ducks, has played in all 58 of the team’s games, scoring eight goals.