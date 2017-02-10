Corey Perry scores twice in Ducks’ 5-2 win over Sabres

Rickard Rakell scored to break a 1-1 tie 55 seconds into the third period, Antoine Vermette and Andrew Cogliano, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Ducks, who were 0-2-1 in opening a six-game road trip. John Gibson stopped 22 shots to earn his second win in his past six appearances. Anaheim also picked up their 68th point to move two ahead of third-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division standings.