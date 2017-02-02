Carter leads surging Kings’ 5-0 rout of woeful Avalanche

“It’s a young group overall, and it’s a tough experience,” said 39-year-old forward Jarome Iginla, who had a possible goal disallowed in the second period. “It’s still fun to get out there, but hockey-wise it’s a tough experience to go through. (We’re) not finding enough ways to win games, and tough for the overall confidence. But to the group, you’ve got to work at it daily, to keep trying to get better. Never quit.”