Strong field for UAE President Endurance Cup

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi Anantara, Adnan Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, said: “The winner of the ride will drive home with a Mercedes-Benz while the second-placed rider will take away a Range Rover Sport 3.0 HC. “The eight other riders in the top ten will all be awarded a Nissan Patrol SE T. In addition, a cash prize of Dh100,000 will be presented to all the riders who complete the course.