Selvaratnam pins hopes on Forjatt In Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile

“He is in very good form and we could not be happier with his work,” said the veteran handler, who is also celebrating his 25th anniversary in training at Jebel Ali. “Obviously he is a nine-year-old now and getting older but conditions clearly suit him and it would be a dream come true to win this race in such a special year for us all at Jebel Ali.”

The main threat could come from the Mike de Kock-trained Saltarin Dubai, a Grade 1 winner in his native Argentina and the mount of Pat Cosgrave, Sixth on his debut for the South African trainer a fortnight ago at Meydan, Saltrain Dubai is seeking to become the first international winner of the Jebel Ali Mile. “Obviously he has a penalty which makes his task more difficult,” said De Kock. “We were pleased enough with his first run and he stays further so the stiff uphill finish should be in his favour.” “It is a valuable prize and looks a good race for him.” Shaikh Hamdan’s famous blue and white silks, carried to victory in this race last year by Sefri, will be seen on Friday by retained jockey Jim Crowley who rides Nolohay. Trained by Musabbeh Al Muhairi, who sent out four of the last six winners of the race, he was fifth in the prep on his seasonal debut, which was his only run of the campaign thus far and his first visit to Jebel Ai. Al Muhairi also runs Art Wave, the mount of stable jockey Fernando Jara, and a five times winner at Jebel Ali. Also doubly represented are Doug Watson and Ali Rashid Al Rayhi. The latter landed the prep with Good Trip but he ran at Meydan last week so the trainer relies on Trinity Force, the choice of Tadhg O’Shea and Beachy Head who will be ridden by Richard Mullen. Pat Dobbs elects to ride Just A Penny for Watson, leaving Sam Hitchcott to partner Shamaal Nibras and both look to hold claims in a wide open contest. The finale is a 1000m conditions race and last year’s Jebel Ali Sprint winner, Selvaratnam’s Morawij, heads the weights. His ten opponents include Spin Cycle, victorious in that same Listed sprint in 2011 for Satish Seemar. More from Horse Racing Shadwell support Hamdan Award races in Chile

