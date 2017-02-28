Nip and tuck in jockey’s championship

There is one young man who looks like being capable in the future of rising up the ranks in the jockey standings — Antonio Fresu. He is having his first season here as a full-time jockey having just had one ride in each of the previous two seasons. This time he has had about 200 of which 20 have been first past the post. Based with the lovely Erwan Charpy, he is being educated professionally and could be a big threat to the top two next season.