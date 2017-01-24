Naeve eclipses rivals in Sharjah Ruler Cup Grand Prix

The Championship was arguably one of the best of the season so far with some spectacular firsts.

The final day saw crowds turning up to support their favourite riders. Among them was Patrick Aoun, regional brand manager for Longines — Middle East, a dedicated supporter of equestrian events in the region whose knowledge and passion for the sport is unprecedented. The night’s events were made even more special with an enthralling performance by the marching police band before the Big Class action. As the floodlights dimmed, the opening ceremony began with laser lights and dramatic music, which filled the indoor arena with an electric atmosphere. The theatrical display really showcased the capabilities of this world-class venue which promises to host even greater UAE showjumping events in the years to come. Earlier in the day, spectators experienced a variety of classes and witnessed the crowning of the victors in the Al Shira’aa Stables Junior, Children’s Final, Sharjah Tourism Final and the Longines Grand Prix. The Shadwell Final, a CSI3*- W class which had a height of 1.45m, saw 20 riders compete with the victory going to Saudi Arabia’s Ramzy Al Duhami on-board Ted. Al Duhami gained an astonishing eight placings over the weekend and should be applauded for exhibiting such skill and grace in the arena. Shadwell Committee chairman Mirza Al Sayegh attended the ceremony to award the first Shadwell-sponsored Cup at Sharjah. Fans are encouraged to attend the next event at SERC — The Sharjah International Show Jumping Championships 2017 from February 9-11. Based on the magnificent performances over the four-day event, the upcoming show promises to be an equally inspiring and family-friendly extravaganza. The event was supported by Longines (Official Sponsor), Emirates Equestrian Federation (EEF), International Equestrian Federation (FEI), Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Equine Hospital, Sharjah Sports Channel, Sharjah Sports Council, Al Shira’aa Stables, Al Marwan Group, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shadwell Farm and FBH Stables. In particular, we also thank all the media representatives who were on hand to cover this event. Results of finals: Al Shira’aa Junior Finals Place Rider Horse Time(s) Country 1 Harley North Bryan (Quapitola SR Z) 35.62 GBR 2 Mohammad Sultan Al Yahyai (Jument Dufee) 35.85 UAE 3 Osama Al Zabibi (Frida) 37.42 UAE Sharjah Tourism Final 1 Mohammad Al Kumaiti (Catarina) 23.50 UAE 2 Emma Finnie (Kalso De Bois) 24.59 GBR 3 Ramzy Khalid Al Junaibi (Caprice 431) 24.78 UAE Shadwell Final 1 Ramzy Hamad Al Duhami (TED) 38.15 KSA 2 Abdullah Humaid AI Muhairi (CHA CHA CHA 7) 39.76 UAE 3 Abdullah Al Marri (AMS Catch Me) 39.72 4F UAE The Longines Grand Prix 1 Khalid Al Eid (Asathir) 33.92 KSA 2 Ramzy Hamad Al Duhami (DeeJay) 34.62 KSA 3 Maysam Bisharat (Valesca) 43.65 JOR H.H Sharjah Ruler Cup presented by Longines 1 Jorg Naeve (Carena 11) 41.68 GER 2 Bassam Mohammad (The Toymaker) 42.25 AT 3 Adeline Hecart (Pasha Du Gue) 43.08 FRA More from Horse Racing Bumper Carnival card promises thrilling contests

