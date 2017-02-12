Mullen creates history with President’s Cup double

Mullen kept her in the middle of the pack and made his move coming into the final turn. She hit the front on the home stretch and held on the late challenge of Sniper De Monlau to win by a neck. Abu Alabyad ridden by Gerald Avranche was third another four and half lengths behind. “Listen, this was the main win and I was under a lot of pressure. I want to thank trainer Jean (de Roualle) and his team because he has done a remarkable job. He said he had a lot of issues after the run in November with the filly,” said an ecstatic Mullen.