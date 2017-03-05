Morawij lifts Selvaratnam’s hopes and spirit

‘Great day. Great horse #teamjebelali,’ Selvaratnam’s retained rider Chris Hayes tweeted shortly after his big race victory on an enthralling day’s racing at Meydan on Super Saturday.

Having run third from a bad draw in the Golden Shaheen last March, Hayes made sure he would get into a good position for the 1200 metre contest run over two left-handed turns. Once again, the No. 7 stall was not ideal but an alert Hayes was able to get Morawij into the lead, following what he described as an explosive start by his horse, and the two never looked back, making all to claim victory.