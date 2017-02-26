Maria Victoria Perez wins Grand Prix title at FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

With a time of 36.52 seconds, Harley North-Bryan from Great Britain claimed first place and a prize of Dh15,000 with her horse Quapitola Sr Z. Following in second place was Danish rider Tina Lund and her horse Calvara, having finished the lap in 37.61 seconds. Third place went to Celeste Cecilia Lo Turco from Italy and her horse Quova de Vains with a time of 39.64 seconds.

In the Ladies’ National class, Kalya Mouquet took home the title and a prize of Dh7,500 as she represented Al Hamra Equestrian Centre with Lenna Z. With a time of 38.98 seconds, Mouquet saw off wide competition as a total of 47 riders vaulted the 1.10metre obstacles. Sponsored by the Emirates Equestrian Club, the category was open to local and international riders and horses that are associated with equestrian and horse riding clubs in the UAE, with a total of 19 institutions being represented. Also from Al Hamra Equestrian Centre, Malika Cora Faber came second after completing the course with Cirrus in 39.22 seconds. Third place went to Merit Abdel Salam from the Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club with her horse Escudeur and a completion time of 42.92 seconds.