Josephine Gordon makes highly anticipated Dubai debut

“There is more to come from him at some stage I am sure, whereas Muwaary has just not fired yet but will hopefully bounce back at some stage.”

In-form Zabeel Stables boss Satish Seemar appears to hold a leading chance with Pupil, the mount of Chris Hayes, and Ahlan Emirati, who will be ridden by Colm O’Donoghue. Pupil won his penultimate start, a 1400m handicap on the Meydan turf, before finishing a close fourth to Akeed Champion in the HH The President Cup at Abu Dhabi two weeks ago. Finishing a neck in front of him in that contest was stable companion Ahlan Emarati. “They both ran very well at Abu Dhabi are working well,” said assistant trainer, Bhupat Seemar. “Hopefully both have a good chance in what looks a very competitive race. “It is a new trip for Ahlan Emirati but we hope he will stay, whereas Pupil we know stays 1600m but probably not much further.” Doug Watson, who currently heads the UAE trainer’s championship with 31 winners, has three in the race including Mutasayyid, a winner for Richard Hannon when previously raced in the UK. Pat Dobbs takes the ride. Watson’s other two contenders are Redbrook and Ostaad. “All three are in good form at home,” said the Red Stables handler. “Hopefully returning to 1600m will suit Mutasayyid, while we have been waiting to get Redbrook on turf all year. “It was nice to see Ostaad win again last time and, hopefully, one of our three can win but it looks a strong race.” The ante-post favourite is Ijmaaly, who is trained by Ali Rashid Al Rahie and is the winner two of his three starts in England when raced by Godolphin. Ahmad Bin Harmash has his string in fine order and Zurbriggen, despite not having raced in a year, should be respected. More from Horse Racing Pender stars at FBMA Show Jumping Cup

