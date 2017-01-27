Hamcho saves best for last to win feature event

Bisharat bettered Will’s time by almost three seconds, for a winning 38.64 seconds. Speaking later, the Jordanian said: “I didn’t watch what David did, but I asked before I went in, and I had an idea of how he did, and then I just went for it and gave it everything I had and the horse responded well too, but I didn’t think I was so much faster than him. I am very happy with the win.”