French revolution to boost women jockeys

Hayley Turner, the leading lady rider in England for so long but now retired made the most sense when she said it seems unfair on the male riders, however I don’t think she would have turned it down when she was riding.

The Champion Apprentice of 2016, Josephine Gordon, had a rather different view, finding the idea offensive. Time will tell whether she alters her thoughts as her career progresses. It should be noted that while she rode at an 11 per cent strike rate last year, her stats have dropped to a mere 8 per cent through the winter season. She is now riding without the benefit of an apprentice claim which she admirably rode out. That in itself was a rare and enormous achievement and we all hope to see her continue to impress and take over the mantle that Hayley Turner has forsaken.