FBMA International Show Jumping Cup categories announced

The CSIYH1* category will see young horses (6-7 years), 1 Star Mixed compete on maximum 1.35 metre obstacles’ height to win a total prize of Dh130,000, sponsored by YAS TV. The opening day will also feature a National Ladies (UAE and International Female Riders) class for ladies only, with a maximum obstacles’ height of 1.10 metre for a total prize of Dh50,000, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. This category, scheduled at 3.30pm on both days, will be open to both UAE national and international ladies; however, riders competing in this category will not be eligible to compete in any of the CSIL2* classes.