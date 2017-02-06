Desert Palm and Bin Drai get set for polo opener

Held under the patronage of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Julius Baer Gold Cup is an 18-goal handicap competition that is part of the Gold Cup Series. “We are very excited to support this tournament that has firmly established itself as the foremost polo competition in the region. Polo perfectly embodies a commitment to exceptional quality and a heritage of excellence,” Daniel Savary, Global Head of Middle East and Africa at Bank Julius Baer, noted.

Founded by Mohammad Al Habtoor in 2009, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series has grown over the years. It is the highest handicapped polo event in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. It was first recognised by the World Polo Tour (WPT) in 2012. Three years later, the WPT upgraded the tournament from a Challenge Cup to its current start of WPT Cup, providing winners with 80 points. “This year we are more excited than ever as the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series is being played at its new, permanent home ground at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. This equestrian resort provides enviable world-class facilities for competitors and spectators,” Al Habtoor said. With Julius Baer as the title sponsor, others backing the event include Bentley Emirates, Emirates airlines, US Polo Association and Diamond Lease. The semi-finals for the subsidiary tournament for the Bentley Cup will be held on March 6 and the final on March 10, while the semi-finals of the main competition for the Julius Baer Gold Cup will be played on March 7 and the final on March 10. GROUPINGS Zone A: UAE Polo; Desert Palm Polo; Bangash Polo; Mahra Polo Zone B: Abu Dhabi Polo; Bin Drai Polo; Habtoor Polo; Habtoor Wolves; Zedan Polo Fixtures: February 18: Desert Palm Polo x Bin Drai Polo; UAE Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo February 19: Mahra Polo x Habtoor Wolves; Bangash Polo x Habtoor Polo February 21: UAE Polo x Zedan Polo; Desert Palm Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo February 22: Bangash Polo x Bin Drai Polo; Mahra Polo x Habtoor Polo February 24: UAE Polo x Habtoor Wolves; Desert Palm Polo x Zedan Polo February 25: Bangash Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo; Mahra Polo x Bin Drai Polo February 28: Bin Drai Polo x Habtoor Polo; Habtoor Wolves x Zedan Polo March 3: UAE Polo x Habtoor Polo; Desert Palm Polo x Habtoor Wolves March 4: Mahra Polo x Abu Dhabi Polo; Bangash Polo x Zedan Polo March 6: Bentley Cup Semi-finals March 7: Julius Baer Gold Cup semi-finals March 10: Bentley Cup final March 10: Julius Baer Gold Cup final *(All matches to be played at 2pm and 4pm) More from Horse Racing World best racehorse for Dubai World Cup

