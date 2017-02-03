Charpy keeps the faith

“I know that the owners were trying to get her to the Dubai World Cup a few years ago, so it will be nice to do it for them now,” he said. “But first we’ll look at Super Saturday and see how she fares. That’s what we’re planning.

“She has some good form over a mile in Argentina, so she could even go for the Godolphin Mile, but we’ll wait and see. “We try to be a little bit creative with our horses and to be fair Antonio (Fresu) has been riding her every day and he’s been patient with her.” Fresu shared Charpy’s delight and described Furia Cruzada as ‘very tough’. “She loves the dirt and to be honest, she is not 100 per cent fit so I am looking forward to her next race.” “I ride her every day so I know. I think she will improve.” Charpy, who has was champion UAE trainer in the 2000/2001 season and has been a consistent performer over the years, was also quick to praise he team after completing a Carnival double following the victory of Zamaam in the EGA Casthouse Trophy handicap over 3200m on the turf. “I have some very good staff and things have got better each year, plus I’ve got some good owners at the moment,” he added. “It’s pulling us in the right way it’s what pays off. “Zamaam is a horse that I really liked last year as well. But it’s been really frustrating to be left behind in the reserves time and again. We could not find the right race for him earlier and were forced to run him over shorter trips. “We’ll probably go for a Group 3 race over 2800 metres (Nad Al Sheba Trophy, Feb 23) next and then hope to run him on the big night (Dubai Gold Cup, 3,200m). Also on the card was the main support race, the 1200m Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint which produced an exciting finish between the winner Cool Cowboy and last year’s Group 1 Golden Shaheen scorer, Muarrab. “All credit to Doug and his team; it was their idea to drop back to this 1200m trip and it has paid off,” said winning rider Pat Dobbs. “Last season he did not show as much speed but, this year, he has strengthened. He really looks like a sprinter and has shown a lot more speed.” Watson was completing a double having already saddled first and second in the opening 1900m dirt handicap, the EGA Billets Trophy with Grand Argentier and Galvanize. More from Horse Racing Charpy keeps the faith

All eyes on Kilt Rock and Bluff at Jebel Ali

Le Bernardin can fuel Al Raihe’s big-race dreams

Sydney to host world’s richest turf race









