Bumper Carnival card promises mouth-watering contests

However, Saeed Bin Surour’s Lope De Vega mare showed herself to be a high-class performer when landing the Group 2 Balanchine before going on to run a respectable second to Alice Springs in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket in the summer, her only European outing of 2016.

“Very Special won twice here in Dubai last year and has been working very well,” said Bin Suroor, who is looking for a fourth Cape Verdi trophy overall, following the wins of Aspect of Love in 2011 and Sajjhaa in 2013. “She is a tough mare of whom we expect a big run as she proved herself competitive in Group One company last year.” Joining Realtra in the contest are the Roger Charlton-trained Opal Tiara, a winner of the Group 3 Supreme Stakes at Goodwood (UK) last August and William Haggas’ Muffri’Ha, who won the Group 3 Darley Stakes at Newmarket in October. The Mile De Kock-trained Tahane caught the eye on her debut a fortnight ago and merits attention. “She is a very nice filly who enjoyed no luck at all on her first start,” said De Kock. “With a clear run we think she would have nearly won that day but Thursday is a lot tougher race and probably the strongest renewal of the Cape Verdi I can remember. “Tahanee will run well I am sure but Godolphin’s Very Special is going to be hard to beat.” However, the much respected South African handler appears to hold the ace in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya, a race he has dominated with eight winners. De Kock is also looking for a sixth consecutive victory with Light The Lights, a winner on his local and stable debut in the Listed Singspiel Stakes, over the same course, on the opening night of the Carnival. “He delighted us on the first night and has come on for that run,” said De Kock. “That form has worked out particularly well with Championship winning last week and we are very hopeful of a big run on Thursday.” Godolphin and Bin Surour, who have won the Al Rashidiya four times and most recently with Alexandros in 2010, rely on Promising Run, a Group 2 winner as a juvenile in England in 2015 and successful in Turkey as recently as September of last year. “Promising Run always tries her very best and is thriving here in Dubai,” said Bin Surour. “Obviously it is a tough race but the trip should suit and we are hoping for a big run.” Godolphin are responsible for four of the 14 runners in the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial over 1,400m on the dirt. The Bin Surour duo of Top Score and Best Solution are joined by Van Der Decken and Fly At Dawn, to be saddled by Charlie Appleby. The evening kicks-0ff with the Group 1 second round of the Al Maktoum over 2200m on dirt. Among the leading contenders is Handassa who is trained in France by Francois Rohaut. He is mounted by British champion jockey Jim Crowley. The seven-year-old made an impressive UAE debut last year winning the Round Three of the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge on Super Saturday before going on to finish fourth in the Dubai Kahayla Classic on World Cup Day. His only start since was a winning one, in Turkey, over 2,100m on an all-weather surface and he looks the one to beat here. More from Horse Racing Arrogate tops Chrome to land Pegasus World Cup

