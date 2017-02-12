Bin Surour has a Classic hopeful

More significantly, he has also thrust himself into the reckoning for the Group 1 Epsom Derby, a race that his handler has not won since Lammtarra triumphed in 1995.

Bin Surour refused to look that far down the road with Thunder Snow, but did admit that he was excited at campaigning him in the UAE Derby and in Europe later this year. “I was very impressed with his performance but it was an easy race for him,” said Bin Surour. “I was happy that he also handled the dirt, which gives us more options, as he best form is on Turf, where he won the Group 1 Grand Criterium at Saint-Cloud (France).