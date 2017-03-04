Big Super Saturday double for Bin Ghadayer

“He’s a horse we have always liked, ever since we got him from Kiaran (McLaughlin),” said Bin Ghadayer. “He’s run up and down but we knew he had plenty of ability.

“There was a small question mark about the trip (2000m) but how we saw him last week we knew he was ready and he was asking us to take him for the race. “It’s every trainer’s dream to participate in that race (Dubai World Cup), he will be ready for that night and I hopefully he will run a big race. There are some nice horses who will be there, but we believe in our horse and I think that’s important as a trainer.” Bin Ghadayer and Barzalona were completing a big-race double, having earlier teamed up with Heavy Metal to win the the Burj Nahaar Sponsored by Emirates Holidays, an official prep race for the $1million Godolphin Mile on the Dubai World Cup card. The seven-year-old son of Exceed An Excel was recording his third success since January but Saturday’s six and a half length romp to victory has set the gold standard for mile specialists. Formerly raced by Mark Johnston in the UK, Heavy Metal was repeating his front-running tactics from last fortnight ago and was eased home in the final 200 metres by Barzalona, leaving German raider Ross and Godolphin’s Alabaster to battle it out for the minor placings. “He’s a lovely horse, he picked up as soon as I asked him. He just did it very well,” said Barzalona. “He jumps well, travels, and always runs a good race. He wasn’t very fit at the beginning of the year and has been improving with every run. He’s just a better horse now. “Three weeks will be a big break for him now, and I’m sure Salem will have him there (Godolphin Mile) in good shape.” Meanwhile, multiple Group 1 winner Postponed suffered a shock defeat in the Dubai City Of Gold where he was beaten by Godolphin’s Prize Money, ridden by the Flying Dutchman Adrie de Vries. “It’s great privelidge to be able to ride for the Godolphin team,” said de Vries, who acknowledged that it was one of the highlights of his long career. “The horses are given to you in the best possible condition and you just have to ride them to the best of your ability. It’s lovely to win a race like this and to have beaten a top horse like Postponed. Godolphin also completed a double on the night when the Charlie Appleby-trained Jungle Cat won the inaugural running of the Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint under William Buick. Andrea Atzeni, who was aboard Postponed in eight of his previous wins, compensated for the defeat when he rode a huge race to narrowly win a heart-stopping renewal of the Group One Jebel Hatta, the final race on the seven-event card. Roger Charlton’s Decorated Knight defeated Godolphin’s Folkswood by a neck with the William Haggas-trained Muffri’Ha snatching third place, a neck in front on Sanshaawes, the mount of Christophe Soumillon. More from Horse Racing Morawij lifts Selvaratnam’s hopes and spirit

Big Super Saturday double for Bin Ghadayer

