All to play for in UAE championships

“He seems to handle the surface in the mornings so hopefully will do so under race conditions, but you never know until you try,” said O’Shea. “His form is good and he has been working well, so if conditions do not catch him out, he should be thereabouts in a competitive race.”

Jim Crowley, retained rider to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, takes the ride on Munaaser. Dane O’Neill, also retained by Shaikh Hamdan, partners Nolohay, one of two in the race trained by first-season handler Maria Ritchie. Ritchie, who celebrated her first winner with AF Ssayeb at Abu Dhabi on Sunday, also saddles Muhtaram, the mount of stable jockey Fernando Jara. Heraldic, trained by Satish Seemar, looks the one to beat in the IPIC Group Company handicap, where Ritchie saddles two live chances in Druids Ridge, the mount of Fernando Jara and Ajraam, ridden by Dane O’Neill. “Druids Ridge ran very well over course and distance last time so conditions should suit and he is well drawn,” said Ritchie. “Ajraam won over course and distance in November but lost his way a bit. He seems in good form now though and has a nice draw, so should run well.” Al Raihe saddles three, including Raafid, the mount of Crowley. The trainer also saddles Mutahaddith and Estidraak, first and second over course and distance 12 days ago. Debutant, Greeb is one of two in the field for Watson who also saddles three-time winner Mathematics. “Mathematics is proven under these conditions but has been done favours by the draw,” said Watson. “Greeb ran twice at Jebel Ali but has not run on dirt at Meydan before. There is nothing else for him on turf, so we will see how he handles the surface.” On his most recent outing, Mathematics was third behind the Satish Seemar-trained Raven’s Corner, the mount of Richard Mullen. “He is progressive and perhaps a Carnival prospect for next year,” said assistant trainer, Bhupat Seemar. “An excellent second on his first run for us, he won well last time and is having just his third local outing. We expect him to go very close.” BOX Top 3 Trainers Wins/ Prize money 1 Doug Watson 35 7,524,623 2 Satish Seemar 32 5,079,308 3 Eric Lemartinel 30 5,906,718 Top 3 Jockeys 1 Richard Mullen 45 7,279,742 2 Tadhg O’Shea 43 4,856,334 3 Patrick Dobbs 26 5,806,938 More from Horse Racing Competitive card for Sharjah finale

Seemar throws down gauntlet to rivals

World’s best Arabians for Dubai Horse Show

Chinese jockeys to debut in Chengdu









