All eyes on Kilt Rock and Bluff at Jebel Ali

The sextet is completed by Long Water, trained by Helal Al Alawi for whom he was a first ever Thoroughbred winner when landing a 1400m handicap at Meydan in November. He has run well at Jebel Ali in the past and cannot be ruled out under Royston Ffrench in a fascinating small field contest which looks likely to develop into a tactical affair with the speedsters, such as Kilt Rock, opposing the stayers, like Bluff, over this interim trip.