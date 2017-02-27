Al Nabooda and Oertel dominate feature race

“He was always happy out in front and then responded well when challenged”, said Fresu. “You always know you have a chance riding for these connections who do so well in these races.”

The meeting concluded with the only Thoroughbred race on the card, a 2200m handicap providing the Ali Rashid Al Rayhi-trained Jaaref the perfect opportunity to open his UAE account at the fifth attempt. Given a patient ride by Tadhg O’Shea, he was produced to challenge early in the straight, sweeping to the front 200m out and winning cosily. “I actually ride his horse a lot at home so know him well,” said O’Shea. “It was a new trip for him so I wanted to be patient and they went a nice gallop. “He can be a bit lazy and hit a flat spot but once I really asked him he has picked up nicely and won in fair style.” Sixteen went to post for an ultra competitive 1400m handicap and, as the runners entered the relatively short straight, at least half of them appeared to have a realistic chance of success. It was then that Bainoona and O’Shea shot clear with what appeared a race-winning move, but they had no answer to the challenge of Brooklin Jet D’Azrak. Previously a maiden after 11 starts, the Helal Al Alawi-trained winner was ridden by Pat Cosgrave and the pair seemingly won with a bit in hand. “She had run some nice races in defeat so it is nice to see her win,” said Al Alawi. Fernando Jara was aboard Nawarat Al Reef who stayed on to land a 2200m handicap for trainer Abdallah Al Hammadi who trains at the Al Ajban Stables in whose colours the winner runs. Twice victorious previously, both times over 1600m but not since December 2015, the mare appeared to relish the stamina test on this occasion, seemingly outstaying runner-up ES Maydan who looked a huge threat halfway up the straight. “She did that nicely enough and found plenty when I asked her,” said Jara. “She stayed well and is game which always helps.” The opening 1600m maiden was won by Arif who produced an ultra game effort with Sam Hitchcott in the saddle for Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. Well away, the pair led throughout the first half of the race but were then passed by eventual runner-up Noof KB. However, Hitchcott’s mount fought back to regain the initiative 250m from home and ran on strongly to land the spoils. Runner-up on his sole previous outing, he clearly has the right attitude and the front two were a long way clear of the remainder. More from Horse Racing Nip and tuck in jockey’s championship

