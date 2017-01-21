Al Duhaimi stars at Sharjah Ruler Cup Show Jumping

The wall was then increased to 1.95m and this awesome height claimed Sheikh Ali Al Qassimi riding Carpe Diem A. It was a first for both horse and rider and he must be congratulated for such a valiant display. Mi-chael Pender and Clement Boulanger also cleared 1.95m and the decision was then made to take the wall up to 2.17m — a serious upping of the ante.