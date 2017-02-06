AF Maqayes lands Group 3 sprint victory at Abu Dhabi

Over that 1600m, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Gold Cup, which carries Prestige status, was won by the Eric Lemartinel-trained Hamza, ridden by O’Shea, initiating a personal treble for himself. Having made all, over 2000m, on his previous start, stamina was never going to be an issue and O’Shea was clearly determined to utilise the fact, going straight to the front and gradually winding up the tempo.