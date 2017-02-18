Vegas braves weather to tie for lead at Genesis Open

“I tried to stay super patient,” Vegas told Golf Channel. “I knew I was going to hit a lot of bad shots and had to find a way to get a lot of up-and-downs. Staying patient was the key.” Sixty players had yet to start the second round, including Sam Saunders. The grandson of the late Arnold Palmer had fired an opening seven-under 64 to set the pace on Thursday in his quest for a maiden PGA Tour win in his 79th start.