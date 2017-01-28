Rose holds lead at Torrey Pines

“Playing tournament golf is a bit different to playing with your buddies in a cart. I need to get more rounds under my belt and more playing time and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.

Day, Johnson, Fowler exit Woods, who played in the unofficial Hero World Challenge invitational last month, is stepping up his comeback with a demanding series of tournaments as he targets April’s Masters at Augusta. But the 41-year-old could only reflect on a frustrating outing at Torrey Pines, the picturesque coastal course nestling against the Pacific Ocean just outside San Diego where he has won no fewer than eight times. Woods was not the only high-profile casualty on Friday, with world No. 1 Jason Day and world No. 3 Dustin Johnson also missing the cut. Rickie Fowler also missed out after finishing three over following a second round 75. At the other end of the leaderboard, England’s Justin Rose will take a one-shot lead into the weekend after carding a one-under-par 71 on the South Course, a day after his seven-under-par opening round. The 2016 Olympic champion sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the last — his third of a round which included two bogeys — to move clear of the field at eight under. “I’m happy with that, to be honest with you,” said a satisfied Rose, who believes the weekend will be wide open. “It’s a very bunched field. I think even par cut is incredibly low. “Everyone who’s made the cut is within eight, so it will be a lot of guys chasing. But it’s a golf course you’ve got to stay patient on. “You’ve just got to hit good golf shots. You can’t really fake it around here so it’s just about continuing to play well.” Lurking just behind Rose is in-form Canadian Adam Hadwin, who shot a 71 to follow up his six-under-par 66 on Thursday, and defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who shot a three-under-par 69. Hadwin, who lit up last week’s CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta with a brilliant 59 before just being pipped for victory in the final round, said he hoped he could apply lessons from that agonising near-miss two this weekend. “I played really well last week as well and I was in contention and gave myself a chance to win that golf tournament. This is probably the best golf I’ve been playing in my career and it’s just a matter of staying patient,” Hadwin said. “Just go out and hit some fairways, give yourself some looks and you’ll have a chance.” More from Golf Wang wins tense Qatar Masters in play-off

