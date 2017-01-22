Prayad prevails after Scott’s watery woe

Phachara, Kruger and Song also secured berths in the British Open but Pagunsan missed out because only four places in total were available and he has the lowest ranking of the runners-up. Kruger leapfrogged him for the last spot when he eagled the final hole.

Scott, chasing his fourth victory at the Sentosa Golf Club, led by a stroke heading into the final round but the Australian squandered his chances with a final round of 74 to finish tied for ninth at six-under. The 2013 US Masters champion still had a share of the lead after six holes but saw his chances of winning sink when he chipped into the water on the seventh hole then hooked his drive into the South China Sea on the 15th. “I’m pretty disappointed. I didn’t play very well this weekend — just didn’t hit it close enough to the hole to give myself any real chances,” Scott said. “There were a couple of bad swings — one bad swing on the 15th, obviously, a bit of a thinned chip on the seventh that was costly. The rest was just ... average.” Prayad, whose first golf club was made from bamboo and scrap metal, joined the Japan Senior Tour last year when he turned 50 and won four times but was not among the favourites to win the Singapore Open, which featured Scott, Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia. After a slow start, he went into the final round four shots behind Scott in a tie for 12th but got off to a flyer with three birdies on the front nine. Meanwhile, Canadian Adam Hadwin provided the fireworks with a sizzling 59 to vault one stroke clear after Saturday’s third round of the $5.8 million CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. On a day when overnight leader Hudson Swafford made a mess of his last three holes, Hadwin took advantage of near-perfect greens at La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the pro-am event formerly called the Bob Hope Classic, as he became the eighth player to break 60 on the PGA Tour. The 29-year-old from Saskatchewan rode a red-hot putter as he birdied seven of his first nine holes and six more after the turn to post a 17-under total of 199. More from Golf Sharjah hosts first European Senior Tour event

McIlroy out of Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Tiger Woods: I can still catch Jack

Tindall, Campese to join celebrity team









