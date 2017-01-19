No practice, no problem as Stenson leads in Abu Dhabi with 64

He now enjoys a two-shot lead over three-time winner Martin Kaymer of Germany, Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, England’s Oliver Fisher and Scot Marc Warren.

“It must be that lack of practice that does it,” said a visibly-pleased Stenson, who birdied on the 10th, 12th and 13th to get to three under. Then came an exceptional chip in at the 14th and birdies on 17th and 18th that allowed Stenson to go six under. After going on par till the sixth hole on his back nine, he birdied on seventh and the final ninth to take full command.