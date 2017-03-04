McIlroy two strokes ahead despite short misses

“I tried to approach this week, not with low expectations, but just to see how it went,” said the former world No. 1. “My body feels good, which is the most important thing I think.” On a day when the holes seemed to have magnets, several players holed out from long range, none more spectacularly than McIlroy, whose approach at the 14th landed left of the green, but took a fortunate sideways bounce and trickled into the hole.

“I cut a little nine-iron in there, trying to take a bit of distance off it,” he said. “It’s always a bonus to hole shots like that. It’s the second shot this year I’ve holed with that nine-iron so it’s been a good club for me.” Mickelson, meanwhile, had to call his brother Tim out of the gallery on the fourth hole when regular caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay was unable to continue due to a stomach illness. But the 46-year-old Mickelson did not miss a beat, carding a 68 to stay near the lead. Mickelson oozed praise about the course and the options it provided players. “You can hit driver on every hole and with the altitude you can really try to overpower it,” he said. “However, the trees are so thick and dense you don’t have a recovery shot, so you have to hit the fairway. You can play aggressive on some holes and conservative on others based on how you feel.” “Bones is invaluable. He is irreplaceable, one of the best in the business, but he’s hurting,” five-times major champion Mickelson told Golf Channel after his round. “It’s a difficult course to walk because it is hilly. He had two knees done (in surgery recently) but that’s not the issue. He just hasn’t been feeling well.” According to Mickelson, McKay had been on his bag for every round since missing an event late in 1999, an astonishingly long partnership between a top player and his bag man. Mickelson said that as much as he missed McKay, he had found a capable replacement in his brother. “He’s a good player in his own right, a scratch player, understands the game and has caddied for many top players. “He does give me the needle but I think that’s so funny and it keeps me relaxed,” the big American left-hander said. More from Golf Ex-England cricketer among Mena Q-School golfers

