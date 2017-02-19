Johnson clings to thin lead at rain-soaked Riviera

Johnson, whose six top-10 finishes at Riviera include a playoff loss two years ago, could supplant Jason Day atop the world rankings if he can break through for a first win at the classic course west of Los Angeles.

“I want to put myself in position to win this golf tournament, that’s really all I care about is what it takes to get it done here,” Johnson said. “The rest of the stuff, the points and world golf rankings, yeah, I would like to get there, but I’m not worried about it.” Whether a win would catapult him to the top depends on just where Day finishes. The Australian was eight off the pace after completing his rain-disrupted second round early on Saturday. Day was among the players forced off the course when wind and heavy rain swept through on Friday — when Johnson never made it to the first tee. Day said the disruptions were less of a problem than his own “scratchy” game. “I didn’t hit it good,” he said. “When you’re thinking too much technique, you’re losing focus of actually the target — I’m getting in my own way, really. “But I’ve still got two more rounds and I feel confident that I can get some good stuff going,” he added. Although the third round began shortly after the second ended, with only a couple of hours of daylight remaining, Sunday was shaping up as a marathon. A confident Johnson was undaunted by the prospect. “Thirty-six holes can be a really good thing sometimes if you’re playing really well, which I feel like; the golf game, I’m in control of it right now,” he said. “So playing 36 in one day is not going to be a problem.” Johnson had five birdies, rolling in putts of more than 30 feet at the fourth and 15th, and draining a 20-footer at the 18th. “I definitely rolled the putter good,” he said. “I’m feeling really comfortable over it. I’m seeing the lines really well and I feel like I’ve got a pretty good touch on the greens right now. “I hit a lot of really good shots today,” he added. “The few times that I got out of position I was able to save pars, hit some good pitches, got up and down from the bunker on 10 — all in all, it was a pretty solid day.” Eighteen players were within five strokes of Johnson’s lead. That included two-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who headlined a group on five-under 137. Meanwhile, Australian Brett Rumford beat Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai two and one in the six-hole matchplay final to win the inaugural World Super 6 title in Perth on Sunday. Despite the innovative format, the 39-year-old local put together what was effectively a wire-to-wire victory at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club, having finished the first three days of strokeplay with a five-shot lead. It was a sixth European Tour victory for Rumford, who turned professional the year after 17-year-old Phachara was born, and re-secured him the tour rights he lost at the end of last year. More from Golf Rory plays with Trump, tunes up for comeback

