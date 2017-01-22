Fleetwood holds nerve to lift Falcon Trophy

Larrazabal was fist pumping after he sunk a 30-foot putt for a birdie on the 12 and was joint third with Wiesberger. Johnson may have not made the most on the par 5 holes but he piled the pressure on the men on top of the leaderboard – Aphibarnrat and Fleetwood with a timely birdie on the 14th. Korean Wang Jeunghun also made his move with three birdies on his back nine and was tied with Kaymer on 13 under with five holes to go.