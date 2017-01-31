Willett not fearing fan backlash on US return

“I think what Dubai and Augusta did tell me is that if I keep working hard, when I get the chances, I feel like I’m pretty ready to take them there and then, which is massive confidence-wise to be able to tell yourself when to play good.”

Willett missed the cut and finished tied for 121st in Abu Dhabi last week, but says the fact Tiger Woods is playing in Dubai this week will help him raise his game. The two pair off together here from 8.15am alongside Matt Fitzpatrick on Thursday. “I watched pretty much every shot of his two rounds last weekend and it was just great seeing him back in action,” said Willett of Woods, who missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, last weekend, in his first PGA event in 17 months since recovering from injury. “Tiger doesn’t play events just because he wants to play them. He plays events because he knows that he’s got a good chance when he turns up. “He’s coming here to try and win and that’s great for the European Tour to have, arguably the greatest player of all time, come to Dubai and try and take that championship trophy away on Sunday. “There’s a few of us that are going to try and stop him, but yeah, it’s great to have him back playing and fortunately enough I’ll be around all week to witness it.”









