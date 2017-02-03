Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai Desert Classic after suffering from a back spasm

“He says it’s not the nerve pain that’s kept him out for so long, he says it’s a back spasm and he just can’t get it to calm down. So that’s where we are, he feels terrible.

“He wanted to be here, he wants to be here. He just feels terrible that he can’t finish it out today." Desert Classic suspended due to high winds Play has been suspended for the day at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to high winds and will resume from 7.30am on Saturday morning. South Africa’s George Coetzee was leading by a stroke at nine under par at the time of the suspension, which was around 2.30pm. Coetzee, who was tied for second on 66 overnight, was three under through to the eighth hole with four birdies and a bogey before play was abandoned. He had leapt ahead of overnight leader Sergio Garcia, who was one under through five, with two birdies and a bogey adding to his first round leading score of 65. Players who didn’t complete their second round on Friday – which is half the field – will come out early on Saturday to resume play from where they left off. The cut will then be made upon completion of the second round before the third round starts as usual.









